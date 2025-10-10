Iconic Business Leader Kristi Coleman Moves Hearts At Queens University

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte welcomed Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) and president of the Carolina Panthers, as the season’s first guest speaker of the Peter & Kathy Browning Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series. The series aims to bring top Charlotte business leaders to campus to share personal insights, with Coleman kicking off the season by drawing on her historic career trajectory and deep community commitment.

“It was an honor to host Ms. Coleman,” said Will Sparks, Ph.D., Dennis Thompson Distinguished Chair & Professor of Leadership and director of the Office of Leadership Initiatives in the McColl School of Business. “Beyond the impressive scale of her work, her remarks were incredibly moving. She spoke openly about the values instilled by her parents, the essential support of her trusted friends and mentors, and the importance of prioritizing time with her family.”

Coleman, Queens University’s 2024 Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year, currently oversees all business operations for TSE, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium. To a standing-room-only crowd, she shared how her background forged her distinctive leadership approach in the world of professional sports.

Beginning at the public accounting firm Deloitte, Coleman worked closely with the Panthers organization before joining them in 2014 as controller. In a little over a decade, she rose through the ranks to her current executive role.

This foundational experience as an auditor and controller has shaped her leadership, endowing her with a sharp analytical focus essential for navigating a multibillion-dollar industry. Her proficiency in high-stakes negotiations and financial strategy allows her to manage complex organizational challenges, from fostering stakeholder relationships to spearheading innovative business opportunities.

When asked about her leadership style, Coleman said, “I like to think my leadership style is one of collaboration. Our fans represent a diverse group of people, and I like to have a variety of voices at the table when we make decisions.” She continued, “What I pride myself most in is being passionate about people. I truly appreciate my team and enjoy the people I work with.”

Perhaps the most defining aspect of Coleman’s leadership is her role as a barrier-breaker. When named Panthers President in 2022, she became the second female team president in NFL history. This historic rise has fueled her passion for advocating for women in sports leadership and youth development.

“Community engagement is an important value for the Teppers, and it’s part of my responsibility to get out there and build relationships with other leaders in the community,” said Coleman. She has played a pivotal role in growing girls’ flag football across the Carolinas, actively working towards achieving sanctioning in both North and South Carolina, and supports various camps and clinics, leveraging the power of sports to create positive change for at-risk youth.

Throughout her visit, Coleman returned to the profound pride she feels in contributing to the future of Charlotte. “The growth here is just phenomenal, and that success is driven by teamwork across our private, public, and governmental leadership,” she said. “The excitement of knowing the stadium and the teams will be here for my children and future generations deepens my commitment to Charlotte. I can’t think of any place I’d rather be!”

