Central Piedmont Seeking Student Speaker For December Commencement
Central Piedmont Community College’s Commencement Committee is now accepting nominations for a student speaker at the December commencement ceremony.
About the opportunity:
- One student will be selected to speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony
- This is a chance to share their story and represent fellow graduates
- The selected speaker will receive guidance, rehearsal, and support to prepare their remarks
Key dates:
- Nomination deadline: Thu., Oct. 23 by 5 p.m.
- Interviews and selection: Concludes by Tues., Nov. 11
Eligibility requirements:
- Must be graduating in fall 2025
- Must be registered and cleared by the graduation department
- Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be passing current coursework
Next steps:
Students selected for an interview must prepare a brief written reflection (speech) on their college experience and the message they would like to share with fellow graduates.
For questions, contact Katrina Johnson.