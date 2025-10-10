Central Piedmont Seeking Student Speaker For December Commencement

Central Piedmont Community College’s Commencement Committee is now accepting nominations for a student speaker at the December commencement ceremony.

About the opportunity:

One student will be selected to speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony

This is a chance to share their story and represent fellow graduates

The selected speaker will receive guidance, rehearsal, and support to prepare their remarks

Key dates:

Nomination deadline: Thu., Oct. 23 by 5 p.m.

Interviews and selection: Concludes by Tues., Nov. 11

Eligibility requirements:

Must be graduating in fall 2025

Must be registered and cleared by the graduation department

Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be passing current coursework

Next steps:

Students selected for an interview must prepare a brief written reflection (speech) on their college experience and the message they would like to share with fellow graduates.

For questions, contact Katrina Johnson.