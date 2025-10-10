Friday, October 10, 2025
Central Piedmont Seeking Student Speaker For December Commencement

Central Piedmont Community College’s Commencement Committee is now accepting nominations for a student speaker at the December commencement ceremony. 

About the opportunity: 

  • One student will be selected to speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony 
  • This is a chance to share their story and represent fellow graduates 
  • The selected speaker will receive guidance, rehearsal, and support to prepare their remarks 

Key dates: 

  • Nomination deadline: Thu., Oct. 23 by 5 p.m. 
  • Interviews and selection: Concludes by Tues., Nov. 11

Eligibility requirements: 

  • Must be graduating in fall 2025 
  • Must be registered and cleared by the graduation department 
  • Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be passing current coursework 

Next steps: 

Students selected for an interview must prepare a brief written reflection (speech) on their college experience and the message they would like to share with fellow graduates. 

For questions, contact Katrina Johnson