Charlotte Offers A Range Of Resources To Support Student Health 

UNC Charlotte cares about student health and wellbeing. College is an exciting time of growth and discovery — but it can come with challenges. Feeling stressed, anxious or overwhelmed is completely normal. Students are not alone, and don’t have to navigate it alone. Whether it’s facing academic pressures or personal struggles, Niner Nation is here for students. From counseling services to wellness programs, the University offers a range of resources to support student health — in and outside the classroom.

Departmental Resources

Christine F. Price Center for Counseling and Psychological Services offers services such as in-person counseling and referrals, telehealth consultations, crisis assistance, group therapy, after-hours support through ProtoCall and self-help resources. CAPS can help students navigate off-campus referrals and follow-up care.

University Recreation includes a variety of fitness and wellness opportunities from yoga and exercise for stress reduction, to club and intramural sports to support belonging and engagement. Build your community and reap the benefits of regular physical activity.

Center for Wellness Promotion supports those seeking to build healthier habits and make informed wellbeing decisions. CWP delivers wellness education including interpersonal violence, substance use, recovery from substance use disorders and sexual health.

Student Health, located in the Joyce Davis Waddell Center for Student Health and Wellbeing, provides primary medical care (including laboratory, pharmacy and radiology), disease prevention and screening, medication management, nutrition consultation, and psychiatric referrals.

Programs and Trainings

Mental Health First Aid and QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) focus specifically on mental health and suicide prevention. Registration is open for students, faculty and staff for multiple training sessions throughout the semester.

Green Dot empowers all members of our campus community to recognize, react and intervene during instances of interpersonal violence including sexual assault, dating/ domestic violence and stalking.

empowers all members of our campus community to recognize, react and intervene during instances of interpersonal violence including sexual assault, dating/ domestic violence and stalking. The Health Education Leadership and Prevention Certificate provides students with non-academic credit for participating in various national prevention training opportunities related to mental health, interpersonal violence, substance use, identity-based issues and medical emergencies.

Crisis and Suicide Support

ProtoCall empowers students with 24/7 access to licensed clinicians working with CAPS to support acute or urgent mental health needs. After hours, call CAPS at 704-687-0311. When you connect to the CAPS voicemail message, press ‘0’ to be connected to a counselor by phone.

Another important resource is 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a three-digit dialing code offering 24/7 access to crisis counselors. When you call, text or chat 988 anywhere in the U.S., you will be connected to trained professionals who can help if you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance abuse crisis, or other emotional distress.

