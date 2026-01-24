And The Winners Of The Queens University 2026 Alumni Awards Are

The Queens University of Charlotte Alumni Association has announced the 2026 Alumni Award winners. Each year, the awards are presented to alumni and friends in recognition of their outstanding professional achievements and exceptional service to Queens and their communities.

The 2026 honorees will be celebrated during Royal Weekend at the Alumni Awards Presentation and Alumni Association Update at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, in the Greenhoot Recital Hall located in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement. All alumni are invited to attend.

The Sed Ministrare Award – Cathy Parks Loevner ’71

Cathy Parks Loevner was a Dean’s List student at Queens and served as a Student Government class representative. After graduation, she spent several years in Washington, D.C., working for a congressman. Throughout her adult life, Cathy has remained deeply connected to Queens through both leadership and philanthropy, serving on the Board of Trustees and providing generous financial support.

Cathy and her husband, David, have made substantial contributions to the university, including support for the renovation of the Fine Arts Center, where a gallery bears their name. She was instrumental in establishing the Class of ’71 Scholarship and, this year, helped secure its endowment. For several years, Cathy and David also hosted the Queens NYC travel group and fellow alumni at the University Club, strengthening alumni engagement in the New York area.

Beyond Queens, Cathy has been active in her Princeton community, serving on the Princeton University Art Museum Advisory Council and on the Board of Trustees of the boarding school she attended prior to enrolling at Queens. She also played a key role in establishing the Teaching Garden adjacent to Morrison Hall in memory of classmate Betsy Lieblich, in honor of a biology professor’s request that donated funds be used for this purpose. Always willing to help plan for the future of Queens, Cathy is richly deserving of this recognition at her 55th reunion.

The Outstanding Alumni Award – Cat Crisp ’01

Dr. Cat Crisp is board-certified in Pelvic Medicine and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery, as well as Obstetrics and Gynecology. Her goal is to provide the highest level of care for each and every patient. She understands that many of the issues she treats can be embarrassing and seeks to provide a comforting, caring environment in her practice with Cincinnati Urogynecology Associates.

Following a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Wright State University in Dayton, OH, she completed three additional years of fellowship training in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. Dr. Crisp is a member of the American Urogynecological Association, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons, and the Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati.

She received the Dennis Barber Excellence in Academic Achievement Award and was twice nominated for the Arnold Gold Humanism and Excellence in Medicine Award. Dr. Crisp has twice won the prestigious President’s Award given to the first-place scientific manuscript at the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons annual meeting. Most recently, she was nominated for Cincinnati’s 2014 Forty Under 40 and awarded first place for her presentation at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ district meeting.

Dr. Crisp has been honored with positions on national and local committees, and with her master’s degree in research, she serves as a reviewer for several scientific journals.

Dr. Crisp lives in the Mason area with her husband, Eric, and their three children. Lacy, Colton, and Brennan. Dr. Crisp and her husband also coach the Mason Youth Softball League.

The Alumni Service Award – Chris Barlow ’06

Chris Barlow ’06 and his wife, Perky ’08, live in Charlotte with their four children and are deeply involved in charity work and fundraising for local children’s hospitals. Chris currently serves as Vice President for CCaaS Software Development at Nuso, LLC, while dedicating more than a decade to supporting children’s health through Extra Life, a program of Children’s Miracle Network that engages the gaming community to raise funds for sick and injured kids.

Celebrating his tenth year with Extra Life, Chris has individually raised more than $60,000 for Levine Children’s Hospital (Atrium), coordinating digital engagement and content to elevate awareness of the needs of hospitalized children in the Charlotte region. Fundraising under the name “Sly Fawkes,” he has united fellow gamers and a personal network of donors, becoming the #1 individual Extra Life fundraiser in Charlotte. His commitment is inspired by his own daughter’s medical journey and by witnessing friends’ children receive life-saving care from the cardiology and neonatal intensive care teams at Levine Children’s.

More recently, Chris has partnered with Perky on a new fundraising effort supporting Hemby Children’s Hospital (Novant), continuing their shared dedication to improving outcomes for children and families in their community.

The Graduate Alumni Achievement Award – Christopher Dennis EMBA ’16

Christopher Dennis is a real estate developer, entrepreneur, community builder, and sought-after international inspirational speaker whose work sits at the intersection of economic development, education, and social impact. A proud graduate of Queens, he has spent more than 15 years strengthening historically underserved communities through thoughtful development, mentorship, and expanded access to opportunity.

As Founder and Principal of E-Fix Development Corp, Christopher has led revitalization efforts across Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity, transforming underutilized commercial sites into neighborhood anchors that bring essential services, small businesses, and stable employment back to overlooked communities. Through E-Fix Housing Solutions and QC Property Management Group, he also advances housing stability and long-term neighborhood health, integrating responsible ownership with hands-on community engagement. His work is guided by a community-first development model rooted in the belief that strong communities foster strong businesses.

Beyond development, Christopher is the Founder of Community Dream Builders, a nonprofit focused on youth empowerment, small-business incubation, and community-driven revitalization in Charlotte’s Historic West End. He also created Real Estate & Roast, a weekly education platform that has generated an estimated $6 million in community economic impact in just one year.

Honorary Alumni Award – Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D.

Sarah Fatherly is the chief operations officer, provost, and vice president for academic affairs for Queens, overseeing all academic programs and services. With over two decades of experience in higher education administration, Fatherly joined Queens in 2012 as associate provost and dean of university programs, providing a renewed focus on student success and retention initiatives, before subsequently moving into the provost role in 2017.

With leadership transitions, she recently stepped in as the university’s chief operations officer, a role that includes oversight of all campus operations and management of the senior leadership team. In addition to scholarship in her academic fields of study, Fatherly has published and presented widely on scaling high-impact practices, equity-minded curriculum innovation, faculty development practices, and campus partnerships for student success. She earned a B.A. from Gustavus Adolphus College, an M.A., and a Ph.D. in United States History from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with specializations in early American and women’s history.

