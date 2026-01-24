Support Services From Central Piedmont’s Wellness Center Help Students Succeed
Central Piedmont Community College provides a range of support services through its Wellness Center to help students achieve academic success. At Central Piedmont, you can access:
- Food pantry referrals
- Bus passes to assist with transportation
- Access to the Clothing Closet for business casual or professional clothing
- Connections to non-profits in the community
- Emergency grants
- Childcare assistance grants
- Counseling services
- Healthcare navigation
- Wellness screenings
Wellness Center Service Request Form
Please fill out this service request form to get support with any of the services we offer.