Support Services From Central Piedmont’s Wellness Center Help Students Succeed

Central Piedmont Community College provides a range of support services through its Wellness Center to help students achieve academic success. At Central Piedmont, you can access:

Food pantry referrals

Bus passes to assist with transportation

Access to the Clothing Closet for business casual or professional clothing

Connections to non-profits in the community

Emergency grants

Childcare assistance grants

Counseling services

Healthcare navigation

Wellness screenings

Wellness Center Service Request Form

Please fill out this service request form to get support with any of the services we offer.

