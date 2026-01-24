Friday, January 23, 2026
Support Services From Central Piedmont’s Wellness Center Help Students Succeed

Central Piedmont Community College provides a range of support services through its Wellness Center to help students achieve academic success. At Central Piedmont, you can access:

  • Food pantry referrals
  • Bus passes to assist with transportation
  • Access to the Clothing Closet for business casual or professional clothing
  • Connections to non-profits in the community
  • Emergency grants
  • Childcare assistance grants
  • Counseling services
  • Healthcare navigation
  • Wellness screenings

Wellness Center Service Request Form

Please fill out this service request form to get support with any of the services we offer.

