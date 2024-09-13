Annual Fall Plant Sale At Charlotte Oct 4-5

The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, in Parking Lot 5. An early access sale for garden members, faculty, staff and students will be Thursday, Oct. 3.

Fall typically is the best time to plant in this region in preparation for spring blooms. Sale attendees will find a selection of native and non-native hardy shrubs, trees, perennials, wildflowers, ferns and cool weather annuals at the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale.

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 4, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 5. The pre-sale hours are noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 3.

Staff from the gardens will be available to offer advice on plant selection. All sale proceeds support operations of the Botanical Gardens and McMillan Greenhouse.

