“Antigone Now” At Charlotte Sep 26-29

Thu, Sep 26, 2024 | 7:30pm

Fri, Sep 27,2024 | 7:30pm

Sat, Sep 28,2024 | 7:30pm

Sun, Sep 29,2024 | 2:00pm

Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother and starts a revolution of her own. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story.

Professor of Theatre Mark Pizzato will lead a public discussion after the performance on Friday, September 27.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18. (Faculty, staff, and students in the College of Arts + Architecture are eligible for complimentary tickets. Please log into the ticketing system to access those benefits.)

