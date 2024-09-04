“Antigone Now” At Charlotte Sep 26-29
- Thu, Sep 26, 2024 | 7:30pm
- Fri, Sep 27,2024 | 7:30pm
- Sat, Sep 28,2024 | 7:30pm
- Sun, Sep 29,2024 | 2:00pm
Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother and starts a revolution of her own. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story.
Professor of Theatre Mark Pizzato will lead a public discussion after the performance on Friday, September 27.
Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18. (Faculty, staff, and students in the College of Arts + Architecture are eligible for complimentary tickets. Please log into the ticketing system to access those benefits.)