Central Piedmont IT Training More Affordable

Central Piedmont Community College is excited to announce that its Continuing Education Information Technology (IT) program is now more affordable than ever. This makes it easier for individuals to gain the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly growing field of computer and information technology. This initiative underscores Central Piedmont’s commitment to providing accessible education that directly contributes to the economic vitality of the Charlotte area.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in computer and information technology occupations will grow much faster than the average for all occupations between 2022 and 2032, with approximately 377,500 job openings each year due to growth and the need to replace workers who leave these occupations permanently. The median annual wage for these roles was $104,420 in May 2023, significantly higher than for all occupations, which stood at $48,060. Central Piedmont’s affordable IT courses are designed to help local residents access these high-paying opportunities, thereby boosting the local economy.

Key Highlights of Central Piedmont’s IT Training Program:

Affordable Pricing: Central Piedmont’s commitment to education for all is reflected in its reduced pricing, ensuring that individuals from all economic backgrounds can gain valuable IT skills.

Comprehensive Curriculum: The program offers a wide range of IT courses, covering everything from basic computer skills to advanced networking and cybersecurity, accommodating beginners and experienced professionals.

Expert Instructors: Classes are led by industry professionals who bring real-world experience to the classroom, preparing students with the knowledge and skills needed by today’s employers.

Flexible Learning Options: The program offers a hybrid model of in-person classes, live online instruction, and self-paced training, making it convenient for students to fit learning into their busy lives.

Central Piedmont makes IT education more affordable, empowering individuals with the skills needed to enter or advance in a lucrative and rapidly growing industry. It also provides local businesses with a pool of skilled professionals ready to drive innovation and productivity. This effort is crucial to fostering sustainable economic growth and ensuring that Charlotte remains competitive in the digital age.

For more information on the Continuing Education Information Technology program, visit the Central Piedmont website or contact the Information Technology Continuing Education department at 704-330-4223.

MORE >>>