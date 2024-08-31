Central Piedmont Fall ’24 Scholarship Deadline Aug 31
Central Piedmont Community College is here to help you achieve your academic goals with various scholarship opportunities. Make sure to apply before the deadlines!
Important Deadlines:
Fall ’24 Scholarships:
Deadline: Sat., Aug. 31
Spring ’25 & Summer ’25 Scholarships:
Deadline: Sun., Dec. 15
Eligibility Requirements:
GPA: Minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA
Login: Active Central Piedmont login
How to Apply:
Fall ’24 Scholarships:
Visit cpcc.academicworks.com
Need-Based Scholarships:
Submit the 2024-25 FAFSA application at studentaid.gov if you haven’t already.
Important: Students who have already submitted a scholarship application for Fall ’24, Spring ’25, or Summer ’25 do not need to apply again for the 2024-25 academic year.