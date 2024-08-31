Charlotte Honors College Student Connects With People Through Josie’s Blessings in a Box

Josie Perdue, an Honors College student majoring in communications and minoring in dance, is passionate about connecting with people and making a difference. Learn about her nonprofit organization, Josie’s Blessings in a Box, and her experience as a dancer.

What inspired you to choose to major in communications and minor in dance?

I chose communications as my major because I am a “people person.” I love meeting new people and forming connections. I’ve been told I’m a good listener, and people often open up to me and feel comfortable sharing their problems. My concentration is in rhetoric, culture and social change. I truly want to make a difference in the lives of others. Dance is my passion, and I have been dancing since I was 3 years old. I started competitive dance at the age of 5. Through dance, I have learned the value of hard work and perseverance.

Do you have any other passions and hobbies?

I’ve always had a passion for community service and helping those in need, especially the homeless and less fortunate. In 2021, I established my own nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, Josie’s Blessing in a Box. A blessing box is a wooden container that holds nonperishable foods and toiletries for individuals in need. These boxes are accessible 24/7. I’ve constructed and placed nine boxes throughout the Triad area, allowing anyone to contribute items and those in need to take what they require. Blessing boxes serve as a safety net for individuals who require food but are unable to visit a food pantry during regular hours.

What role does dance play in your life?

I love dance; it’s my passion and my escape. Performing, whether on a football field or a stage, gives me an amazing feeling. When I am stressed out, I use dance as my release. It feels good to move creatively. Dancing has helped with my scoliosis, because it forces me to maintain good posture and learn how to compensate for my curvature to have proper dance technique. I feel blessed with this talent.

If you could create your own dream dance routine, what song would you choose, and what would the theme be?

I am a huge Whitney Houston fan, so I would choose one of her songs to create my dream dance routine. It would be an acro-lyrical piece with big moments where her music builds, and she hits those high notes.

What’s your favorite dance style to perform, and why does it resonate with you?

I have trained in all dance styles, but my favorites are acro and contortion. I am double-jointed and highly flexible. I’m most known for my flexibility and ability to perform “tricks” that involve hyper-flexed leg extensions. From a young age, I have entertained people in a unique way by being able to dislocate my shoulders, hips and knees. Tumbling is one of my strengths, and I love incorporating acro into dances.

What advice would you give to new Charlotte students?

Make use of the writing center and attend office hours with your professors. Don’t hesitate to seek help if you’re struggling; it can really make a difference. Additionally, attend some social events and try to meet new people and have new experiences.

If you had a day with no responsibilities or obligations, how would you spend it?

Being a country girl at heart, I love the outdoors! I enjoy riding four-wheelers, fishing and shooting skeet. A perfect day for me would be spent at the beach, by the lake or in the mountains.

