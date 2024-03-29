April 1 Application Deadline For Central Piedmont SGA Service

Serve on the Central Piedmont Community College’s 2024-25 Student Government Association (SGA) Executive Committee.

President

Vice President

Secretary

Treasurer

Public Information Officer

APPLY NOW!

The SGA is excited to announce the application period for the 2024-2025 executive committee positions now open.

All Central Piedmont students are members of the SGA and are represented by elected student officers. This is your opportunity to become an officer, be involved in the democratic process, and create positive change for yourself and students across the college.

The application deadline is Monday, April 1, at 5 p.m. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.



Please visit the SGA application website for additional information.

MORE >>>