JCSU Student Eryn Glover Gets On At Apple

By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

New Jersey native Eryn Glover ’25 is no stranger to accomplishments at Johnson C. Smith University.

Glover is a member of the Young Black Leadership Alliance, the National Association of Black Accountants, an innovation fellow in Charlotte’s Inclusive Tech-Innovation Pilot Project and a member of the College of Business and Professional Studies Dean’s Advisory Council.

Now, the Business Administration major has another experience to add to her resume after she was selected to serve as a project coordinator/administrative assistant for one of the world’s leading tech companies, Apple.

“It is by the grace of God that I learned about the internship through a friend who found it on the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) website,” said Glover. “I have worked with TMCF a few other times and knew it would be a great opportunity for me.”

Glover, who is concentrating in Marketing and minoring in Public Leadership, said that the internship will begin at the end of May and last through the beginning of August. Her responsibilities will include planning and coordinating events, collaborating across the organization, managing calendars and meetings and working to identify critical issues quickly.

Glover said that she is excited about the opportunity and gives thanks to God for bringing the internship her way.

“This internship is proof of God’s goodness and faithfulness,” she said. “Through me, God has made a way for other JCSU students to have a connection to Apple and has put JCSU on the map. Never did I think that I could intern with a company like Apple, but God has shown me time and time again that He can do more than I could ever imagine. And after I met the Black woman that I would be working under, I was even more excited to work with such talented Black women leading in their space.”

Jennifer Joyner, director of the Smith Institute for Research, Career Development and Postgraduate Readiness, said Glover’s opportunity will open doors for others at JCSU.

“This is a game-changer for Eryn and JCSU,” Joyner said. “This internship will allow Apple to see the caliber of students and the rigor of training received in the classrooms and within student support services. It will demonstrate how JCSU educates, equips and prepares its talent pool of young professionals.”

“In this ‘New Era of Excellence,’ we expect students to be able to take advantage of these opportunities because JCSU has prepared them for this moment,” added Christian Varnado, assistant director of Johnson C. Smith University Career Services.

Career Services is always excited to see students like Glover receive these opportunities. Joyner and Varnado applaud Glover’s scholarship, tenacity in seeking out opportunities and her campus and community involvement.

The Career Services team suggests that students can start their journey toward career development by getting engaged like Glover through workshops, events, mentorships and fellowships.

“This place is special, and we are that shining light on a hill where you can pursue opportunities beyond your wildest imagination,” said Varnado.

Glover suggests that students who are looking for similar opportunities should remember that those who can be trusted with little can also be trusted with much.

She encouraged students to never box themselves in based on their major.

“I am a Marketing major and the only reason I got this opportunity is because I applied for a tech job,” she said. “Don’t hold yourself back. You are capable of anything with Christ.”

You can find more information on Career Services online or email career_services@jcsu.edu.

