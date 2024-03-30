Charlotte Shifts To A Professional Advisor Model, Boosting Academic Success

In a major step toward enhancing student support and academic success, UNC Charlotte announced a transformative shift to a professional advisor model for all undergraduate students, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year. This strategic move, part of a broader effort to fine-tune academic advising, involves the introduction of 21 new professional advisor positions to cater exclusively to the undergraduate population.

Jennifer Troyer, the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UNC Charlotte, emphasized the significance of this initiative. “Professional advising for undergraduate students is one significant lever in creating optimal conditions for academic success,” she stated. The aim is clear: to ensure each undergraduate student is partnered with a dedicated professional advisor, poised to guide them efficiently towards completing their degrees on time.

This initiative is a response to both the growing enrollment numbers and the changing academic needs of the student body. In the past, advising responsibilities were divided between faculty members and professional advisors. This blend, while effective, did not fully address the nuanced and expanding requirements of today’s undergraduate students.

The shift to a fully professional advising model is expected to yield multiple benefits. For students, it promises more focused and personalized guidance, potentially streamlining their path to graduation. Faculty, on the other hand, stand to gain from this realignment as well. “This new model not only benefits our students, but it also helps support faculty,” Troyer explained. By transitioning advising duties entirely to professional advisors, faculty will be able to rededicate their time and efforts toward teaching, research, and other critical academic endeavors.

Funding for the new positions comes from the recently approved tuition and fee schedule, signaling the University’s commitment to investing in student success. The recruitment process for these pivotal roles is set to kick off this spring, well ahead of their integration into the 2024-25 academic landscape. Over the coming weeks, further details regarding the distribution of these positions across various colleges will be disseminated among deans, faculty, and staff, ensuring a seamless transition to this enhanced advising model.

UNC Charlotte’s strategic decision underscores a broader recognition of the crucial role that academic advising plays in student achievement and retention. By bolstering its advising framework with dedicated professionals, the University not only elevates the academic experience for undergraduates but also reinforces its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to learning, discovery, and success.

