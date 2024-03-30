Charlotte Women’s Basketball Stars Make Academic All-District Team

Jacee Busick, Tracey Hueston, Dazia Lawrence, and Olivia Porter of the Charlotte women’s basketball team have been named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team, announced on Tuesday (Mar. 26).

Busick, a senior from Kernersville, N.C., is a 4.0 student pursuing a degree in Biology. Busick serves as the SAAC Vice President and co-leads the Wellness Committee. This year alone, she has over 60 hours of community service as a volunteer at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Busick also leads the Niner Fire Mental Health efforts for student-athletes.

A senior from Roanoke, Virginia, Tracey Hueston holds a 3.65 GPA in Environmental Studies. On the court this season, Hueston was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after scoring a career-high 27 points at UTSA, including a career-high four made three-pointers.

Lawrence, a first team all-conference selection in Charlotte’s first season in the American Athletic Conference, holds a 4.0 GPA in her graduate degree program of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate. The Greenville, N.C. native graduated with an undergraduate degree in Management with a cumulative 3.59 grade point average. In addition to all-conference honors, Lawrence was named the AAC Player of the Week twice, AAC Honor Roll five times, and to the NCAA Starting Five.

Porter, a sophomore from Chapel Hill, N.C., has a 4.0 GPA in Biology. In her first season as a 49er, Porter orchestrated the Charlotte offense leading the team in assists per game (3.3). Her signature moment of the season came at North Texas on February 21st when she hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds.

To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District Team, players must carry a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be at least a sophomore academically. Student-athletes must also play in at least 90% of their team’s games or start in at least 67% of them to qualify on the athletic front. Academic All-American Teams will be announced on April 16.

