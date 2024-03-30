Saturday, March 30, 2024
Central Piedmont Students Meet & Greet With Potential Employers In April

With summer approaching, now is the time to speak with potential employers who want to network with Central Piedmont students!

Need help preparing for these Meet & Greets? Contact Career Services or make an appointment with a Career Counselor. We are available virtually and at all campuses. You can also visit the new Career Center, Central Campus, Central High 206 (CH 206) during our drop-in hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

