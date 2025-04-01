Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Central Piedmont Community College

April On-Campus Recruiting Opportunities At Central Piedmont

Check out these upcoming hiring events throughout the month of April! Events are open to all students seeking employment opportunities or who would like to network with prospective companies.

Teacher Preparation and Education Panel + Meet & Greet 
Wed., Apr. 2, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center 1000

Work-It Wednesdays | Multiple Campuses 
Wed. Apr 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cato Campus – Annabel Building, First Floor  

Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor

Levine Campus – Levine II, Second Floor 

Merancas Campus – Merancas IV, First Floor    

Work-It Wednesdays 
Wed. Apr 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Transportation Systems Meet & Greet
Wed., Apr. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Levine Campus, Joe Hendrick Center, JH 1140

Early Childhood Education Meet & Greet 
Wed., Apr. 23, 6:30 – 8 p.m. | Harris Campus, Building I Lobby

Work-It Wednesdays 
Wed., Apr 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Baking & Pastry Arts Meet and Greet 
Wed., Apr. 30, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Harris Campus, Harris Building I Lobby

*Note: Employers are subject to change. Please click the event link for the most up-to-date information. Registration is not required by encouraged.

