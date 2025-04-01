April On-Campus Recruiting Opportunities At Central Piedmont
Check out these upcoming hiring events throughout the month of April! Events are open to all students seeking employment opportunities or who would like to network with prospective companies.
Teacher Preparation and Education Panel + Meet & Greet
Wed., Apr. 2, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center 1000
Work-It Wednesdays | Multiple Campuses
Wed. Apr 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cato Campus – Annabel Building, First Floor
Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor
Levine Campus – Levine II, Second Floor
Merancas Campus – Merancas IV, First Floor
Work-It Wednesdays
Wed. Apr 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
Transportation Systems Meet & Greet
Wed., Apr. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Levine Campus, Joe Hendrick Center, JH 1140
Early Childhood Education Meet & Greet
Wed., Apr. 23, 6:30 – 8 p.m. | Harris Campus, Building I Lobby
Work-It Wednesdays
Wed., Apr 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
Baking & Pastry Arts Meet and Greet
Wed., Apr. 30, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Harris Campus, Harris Building I Lobby
*Note: Employers are subject to change. Please click the event link for the most up-to-date information. Registration is not required by encouraged.