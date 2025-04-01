Central Piedmont Cosmetology Invites Participation In The Mannequin Challenge
Step right up! The Central Piedmont Community College Cosmetology Department is thrilled to invite the community to be part of the magic at this year’s Cirque du Spring Fest by voting in our Mannequin Challenge competition!
Talented students have gone all out, transforming mannequins into bold and whimsical characters inspired by themes like:
- Vintage Circus Extravaganza
- Cirque du Glamour
- Under the Big Top Bash
- Alice-ish Wonderland
Event Details:
- Location: Harris Campus
- Date: Thursday, April 17
- Time: 11 a.m.
Judging Criteria:
- Creativity and originality
- Theme interpretation
- Overall presentation
- Use of accessories
- Complexity and neatness
- Audience impact
Your vote helps decide who takes home the top prize! Don’t miss this chance to support your classmates and celebrate the incredible artistry of our Cosmetology students.