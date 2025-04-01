Central Piedmont Cosmetology Invites Participation In The Mannequin Challenge

Step right up! The Central Piedmont Community College Cosmetology Department is thrilled to invite the community to be part of the magic at this year’s Cirque du Spring Fest by voting in our Mannequin Challenge competition!

Talented students have gone all out, transforming mannequins into bold and whimsical characters inspired by themes like:

Vintage Circus Extravaganza

Cirque du Glamour

Under the Big Top Bash

Alice-ish Wonderland

Event Details:

Location: Harris Campus

Date: Thursday, April 17

Time: 11 a.m.

Judging Criteria:

Creativity and originality

Theme interpretation

Overall presentation

Use of accessories

Complexity and neatness

Audience impact

Your vote helps decide who takes home the top prize! Don’t miss this chance to support your classmates and celebrate the incredible artistry of our Cosmetology students.

