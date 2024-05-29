Arianna Rodi Selected Softball America First Team All-American

Charlotte first baseman Arianna Rodi has been named a Softball America First Team All-American, the organization announced Tuesday morning.

The honor comes after one of the greatest offensive campaigns in school history that saw the sophomore slugger hit .353 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. Rodi became just the second player in program history to hit 20 roundtrippers in a single season, joining former All-American Bailey Vannoy (24, 2022).

The Cranston, R.I. native ranked top-10 nationally in homers and top-50 in slugging percentage (.788) and total bases (134). In school annals, the 2024 campaign saw her record the second-most RBI, fourth-best slugging, and fourth-best on-base percentage by any Niner in a single season.

Rodi was also named to the American Athletic Conference First Team and NFCA All-Mideast Region First Team. She helped Charlotte to one of their best seasons in program history as the team went 39-18 and won the American Conference regular season and tournament championship in their debut season in the league.

The Niners advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the second consecutive season.

SOFTBALL AMERICA ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM

C Reese Atwood, Texas

1B Arianna Rodi , Charlotte

2B Aminah Vega, Duke

SS Skylar Wallace, Florida

3B Karli Spaid, Miami (OH)

OF Korbe Otis, Florida

OF Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma

OF Claire Davidson, Duke

UT Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

UT Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma

UT Maya Brady, UCLA

UT CC Wong, Wichita State

UT/P Morgan Smith, Rutgers

P NiJaree Canady, Stanford

P Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

P Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State

P Jala Wright, Duke

