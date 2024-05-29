Charlotte Track And Field Advance to NCAA Championships

The Charlotte track and field team capped off an impressive weekend on the final day of the NCAA East First Round with championship-qualifying performances in three events on Saturday at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Sophomore Joyasia Smith highlighted the day with a pair of school-record performances in the 100m and 200m, advancing in both, while the 4x100m relay team of JaNeya Hammond , Smith, Aniya Matthews , and Ta-Halia Fairman finished 12th to advance to the NCAA Finals in Eugene, Oregon in two weeks.

“We’ve had a terrific week in Lexington with one of the largest groups in program history advancing to the national championship,” said Charlotte head coach Bob Olesen . “It’s a great mix of first-time qualifiers and veterans with successful national level experience.”

RECAPPING DAY FOUR

In the 4x100m quarterfinals, Hammond, Smith, Matthews, and Fairman teamed up to finish in 43.88. Though it was not a school record, it was faster than any other relay team in school history, topped only by their school-record time of 43.52 recorded at the American Athletic Conference Championships earlier in May.

“Ta-Halia executed a very impressive anchor leg for the 4×100, moving from fifth to third to clinch the qualifying spot for the team,” Olesen noted.

In the 100m quarterfinals, Smith ran the fastest time in school history, clocking in at 11.14 to beat her previous record by 1/100th of a second. She finished in 10th place to advance.

The Rutherfordton, N.C. native followed up with another dazzling performance in the 200m quarterfinals, posting a record time of 22.55 for sixth place. Smith had already broken the record on Thursday with her performance in the first round (22.70). Previously, the fastest time in the 200m was set by Shareese Woods in 2007.

Fairman also ran in the 200m, clocking in at 23.96.

Competing in the 4x400m relay quarterfinals, the quartet of Angela Alozie , Khia Holloway , Matthews, and Smith finished in a time of 3:36.06, the third-fastest mark in school history.

“The sprinters had an amazing meet advancing a relay as well as in individual events. Joyasia made it clear she will be a factor at the national level improving her times beyond those that already earned her AAC [Most Outstanding Performer] status.”

NINERS ADVANCING

In total, Charlotte will have seven athletes in six events representing the program at the NCAA Championships in June.

Women’s Javelin: Elizabeth Bailey

Women’s Pole Vault: Riley Felts

Men’s 5000m: Nick Scudder

Women’s 4x100m: JaNeya Hammond , Joyasia Smith , Aniya Matthews , Ta-Halia Fairman

Women’s 100m: Smith

Women’s 200m: Smith

“Lizzie, Riley and Nick round out our qualifiers as individuals,” Olesen added. “Lizzie launched two javelin school records in just a matter of minutes leaving us all stunned by the amount of distance added. Riley’s high clearance over the final qualifying height left no doubt she’s ready to challenge the best in the country again in the outdoor after her national runner up finish in the indoor. Nick is anxious to focus on a fast competitive 5K race in Eugene to finish out his historic collegiate career.”

UP NEXT

The NCAA Championships will take place from June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. Stay tuned to Charlotte49ers.com for updates.

