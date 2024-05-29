Charlotte Men’s Tennis Finishes Best In Program History

In the final ITA National Ranking of the season, Charlotte Men’s Tennis finished No. 46 following a 19-8 campaign that featured a conference tournament title and a NCAA Tournament appearance for the 49ers.

The No. 46 ranking is Charlotte’s best finish in program history and it is only the third time in history that the 49ers were featured in the end-of-season ITA National Rankings. Ranked in 10 of 16 weeks this year, the No. 46 ranking is the Niners’ peak placement this season.

A HISTORIC 2024 CAMPAIGN

Led by 2024 American Athletic Coach of the Year Kyle Bailey, Charlotte won the American Athletic Conference Championship by winning four matches in four days and earning their second-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The league crown was also the second in school history for the 49ers.

The Niners’ 19 overall wins this season tied a program record, set in 1978-79.

WHERE WOULD WE BE WITHOUT YOU

Vasco Prata, the 2024 Most Outstanding Player of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, led the 49ers with a 19-4 singles record in dual matches that included a 13-match win streak. Coy Simon finished with a 16-9 singles mark in dual action, followed by Ivan Dreycopp’s 16-11 record.

In doubles competition, Prata and Iturbe finished 12-3 in dual matches and they were 3-1 against nationally-ranked opponents. In addition to beating the 51st duo in the country, they also defeated the 45th and 73rd-ranked doubles teams. As of May 2nd, Prata and Iturbe are ranked as the No. 80 duo in the nation.

A LOOK BACK IN TIME

The 2000-2001 season was the first time that Charlotte finished the season in the ITA National Rankings. Under head coach Jim Boykin, the 14-8 Niners finished the year ranked No. 57 and third in Conference USA.

It would be more than 20 years before the 49ers would find themselves in the end-of-season ITA National Rankings. Bailey, in his third season at the helm of Charlotte, guided the 2021-22 Niners to a No. 48 finish and a 17-7 dual match record. The Niners also achieved their highest ITA National Ranking in school history that season when they peaked at No. 43.

MEN’S TENNIS DONATION

