At The Iris Booth, Central Piedmont Students Can Get a Professional Headshot And Possibly A Career Scholarship

Central Piedmont students can stop by the Iris Booth this spring for a free professional headshot, plus a chance to be considered for the Iris Booth Career Scholarship.

Why it matters:

A strong, up-to-date headshot can strengthen your Handshake and LinkedIn profiles, helping you make a positive first impression with employers.

Scholarship details:

This spring, Iris Booth will award:

$2,500 to one student for education-related expenses

$2,500 to that student’s career center to support campus career services

How to enter:

Visit the Iris Booth and take a free headshot

Follow Iris Booth on LinkedIn and/or Instagram

Iris Booth on LinkedIn and/or Instagram Post your headshot with #IrisBoothScholar and tag Iris Booth

Where:

Central Campus, Central High, Room 206

When:

The Iris Booth is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Entries close Wednesday, Apr. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Winner will be selected on Thursday, Apr. 30

No appointment is needed, and one quick visit can boost your professional profile and put you in the running for scholarship funding.

Learn more about Central Piedmont’s Career Services offerings, events and resources.

No purchase is necessary. U.S. students 18+ at participating schools may enter. Void where prohibited. Full rules: https://irisbooth.com/career-scholarship-official-rules/.

This promotion is run by Iris Booth and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, LinkedIn or Instagram.

