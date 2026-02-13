Queens University’s Carter Petersen Selected Offensive Player Of The Week

Queens University of Charlotte junior attacker Carter Petersen has been named Atlantic Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week this afternoon following his performance over the weekend.



In the Royals’ season opener, Petersen tallied a career-high four goals and four assists to help lead Queens past Le Moyne. The Royals picked up a 13-3 win over the Dolphins to open their season with a victory for the first time since Queens reclassified to Division I.



UP NEXT

The Royals will return to the Queen City for a three-game stretch at Dickson Field. First up, they will host Vermont on Friday, Feb. 13.

