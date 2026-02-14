Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Lauded In The U.S. House Of Representatives

UNC Charlotte and Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber recently received special recognition in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Alma S. Adams of North Carolina highlighted several University achievements to members of Congress.

“UNC Charlotte has become a powerful engine for economic growth, driving innovation, workforce development and research partnerships that benefit Charlotte and North Carolina,” Adams shared.

UNC Charlotte’s record enrollment and R1 designation were among the accolades Adams noted. She highlighted that the University has made major investments that are transforming Charlotte’s education landscape.

Adams congratulated Chancellor Gaber on being named Charlotte Business Journal’s 2025 Business Person of the Year and for the University’s transformative impact on Charlotte and the state of North Carolina.

“This is a proud moment for the 49ers and the Queen City,” Adams said.

