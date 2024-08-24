Avanza Latino At Central Piedmont Every Third Wednesday
Central Piedmont invites you to gather every third Wednesday for a special event designed to create a sense of belonging and appreciation for our Latino students. This is your space to connect, feel represented, and thrive.
Event Dates:
- Wed., Aug. 21
- Wed., Sept. 18
- Wed., Oct. 16
- Wed., Nov. 20
Locations & Times:
- Central Campus
- Parr Center, Room 2160
- 11 a.m.
- Harper Campus
- Building I, Room 341
- 6 p.m.
Come enjoy food, fun, and meaningful connections. Let’s build a strong, supportive community together!