Friday, August 23, 2024
Avanza Latino At Central Piedmont Every Third Wednesday

Central Piedmont invites you to gather every third Wednesday for a special event designed to create a sense of belonging and appreciation for our Latino students. This is your space to connect, feel represented, and thrive.

Event Dates:

  • Wed., Aug. 21
  • Wed., Sept. 18
  • Wed., Oct. 16
  • Wed., Nov. 20

Locations & Times:

Come enjoy food, fun, and meaningful connections. Let’s build a strong, supportive community together!

