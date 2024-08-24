Avanza Latino At Central Piedmont Every Third Wednesday

Central Piedmont invites you to gather every third Wednesday for a special event designed to create a sense of belonging and appreciation for our Latino students. This is your space to connect, feel represented, and thrive.

Event Dates:

Wed., Aug. 21

Wed., Sept. 18

Wed., Oct. 16

Wed., Nov. 20

Locations & Times:

Central Campus Parr Center, Room 2160 11 a.m.



Harper Campus

Building I, Room 341

6 p.m.

Come enjoy food, fun, and meaningful connections. Let’s build a strong, supportive community together!

MORE >>>