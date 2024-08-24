Charlotte Women’s Golf Releases 2024-25 Schedule

Charlotte women’s golf head coach Ryan Ashburn has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Jette Schulze, Ilani Short, Mia Gray, and Caroline Johnson are the four returners from a season ago. Pinky Chaisilprungruang, Ting Uang, and Boonyanant Rujiranan will begin their freshmen seasons in 2024-25.

COACH ASHBURN ON THE SCHEDULE

We are very excited about this season’s schedule! It includes several new tournaments and venues this year while still competing against some of the best programs in the country. We have a great mix of returners and newcomers who are already blending well together. We are looking forward to a great season!

FALL

Charlotte opens the fall portion of the schedule on Monday (Aug. 26) at the Tiger Classic in Clemson, a one-day tournament that will feature 36 holes. September 8-10 the Niners will compete in the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. To close out September, Charlotte will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia for the UVA Regional Preview on September 23-24.

October 7-8, Ashburn will take her team up north to Columbus, Ohio to compete in the Barbara Nicklaus Cup hosted by Ohio State. A week later, CLT go to Savannah, Georgia for The Southern at the Savannah Golf Club (Oct. 14-15). The final tournament of the fall schedule will be the Mercedes-Benz Championship at the Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee October 20-22.

SPRING

The Daniel Island Invitational (Feb. 24-25) in Charleston, South Carolina will kick off the spring season. The next two tournaments will take place in the sunshine state of Florida: Momentum Transportation (March 3-4) at the Jacksonville Country Club, and the Gators Invitational (March 7-9) at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville.

Charlotte returns to the state of North Carolina March 21-22 for the City of Oaks Collegiate at the Lonnie Poole Golf Club in Raleigh. The final tournament of the regular season will be the Coach Mo Invitational at the St. John’s Golf and Country Club in St. Augustine, Florida March 31st and April 1st.

The 2025 AAC Championship will be played April 14-16 at the Southern Hills Country Club in Brooksville, Florida. The NCAA Regional play is set for May 5-7, with the national championships scheduled for May 16-21 in Carlsbad, California at the Omni La Costa Resort.

MORE >>>