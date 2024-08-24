Yvonne Bynoe Curated Exhibit In Rowe Lower Gallery At Charlotte

“How I Got Over: Contemporary Black Southern Portraiture, A testimony of community, joy, and triumph,” Yvonne Bynoe (@shelovesblackart), curated by features works by a multi-generational group of eight artists from across the American South: @sweetpeachlee, Jessica C. Dunston, @asia_hanon_art, @lori_starnes_isom, @artby_jay, @demarcusmcg, @ronronart, and @dammit_wesley.⁠

The artists, through their diverse portraiture, not only present their narratives but also an understanding of how Black Southerners see themselves as both Americans and ancestral standard bearers. ⁠

Black Southerners are the genesis of the African American identity. For African Americans who don’t live in the South, most have a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent who did. ⁠

Southern Black culture inhabits the specters of West African captives who influenced the food, hairstyles, language, and artifacts. It’s a very rich terrain that birthed the socially conservative “Black church,” a legion of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), several American music genres, and numerous artists, such as Romare Bearden, who was born in Mecklenburg County.⁠

The Civil Rights Movement was formed and led primarily by Black Southerners. Gospel legend Mahalia Jackson was a confidante to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. She performed the spiritual “How I Got Over” at the “March On Washington for Jobs and Freedom” in 1963. ⁠

The exhibition takes its title from the popular hymn that exemplifies a people who for centuries have faced insurmountable barriers and triumphed by leaning on their faith in God and in themselves.⁠

Now open in Rowe Lower Gallery through September 24, join us for a gallery reception on September 12 at 6:30 PM.

