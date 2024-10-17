By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

B. Simone, also known as Braelyn Simone, arrived on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University on the evening of October 15, 2024, to drop big knowledge on the crowd. The comedian, entrepreneur, and social media influencer came to share her story and enlighten students.

“I built a brand on authenticity. I built a brand on being myself.”

B. Simone brought her authentic self to Gambrell Auditorium in Biddle Hall for the Lyceum Engagement Series event, hosted by GRAMMY award-winning entertainment executive and President Kinloch’s Scholar in Residence, Amir Windom. Amir, in collaboration with Wells Fargo Executive and JCSU alumna Michelle Martin, announced a gift: $2500 scholarships to be awarded to fortunate JCSU students via a QR code on the program.

President Valerie Kinloch ’96 gave a warm welcome at the start of the event and led the crowd in an enthusiastic cheer: “JC-SU!” Provost Thiam Thierno offered the Call to Order. JCSU student Kimyetta Butler ’25 introduced the speaker, B. Simone, who filled the room with an energy of optimism with a healthy dose of realism.

“Remember this: the tough decisions are usually the correct ones,” B. Simone declared.

Simone has an impressive social media portfolio with more than 6 million followers. The entertainer, who has appeared on MTV’s Wild’ N Out and is the owner of B. Simone Beauty, told the crowd of community members, JCSU students, faculty, staff and alumni that her professional sojourn has been riddled with myriad life lessons along the way. She urged students to step out of their comfort zone on occasion to take educated professional risks.

“This is the perfect age for you to try stuff,” B. Simone said in direct address to the students. She encouraged JCSU students, including an aspiring podcaster, to move past fear to test the waters. According to B. Simone, this applies to social media content, podcasting, fashion, music production and more.

JCSU student moderator, Melanie Wright ’25, asked a series of probing questions that would amplify this message about a recipe for success. One of the questions focused on the power of discernment.

“How do you separate yourself from the atmosphere you are in? How do you know you need to step away?” Wright inquired. B. Simone was quick on the volley, with a clear message for students.

“You have to put yourself first. You have to put some things aside so you can recover. Don’t overpromise and over-deliver. Make sure you have time for yourself. It will steal your joy when you compare your life to someone else. Focus on the vision God gave you, and that will get you to your goals and purpose.”

Melanie Wright, a social work student at JCSU, wanted to know how B. Simone maintains her stamina. “What keeps you going?” she asked. B. Simone shared these words of wisdom:

“Your friends either believe in you, or they are Debbie-downers. I am super fulfilled by what I do.”

Simone identified a combination of inner clarity, support from friends and family, and therapy that help keep her grounded and pressing forward with a steady mindset. “Black people need to get therapy – so you can express your trauma and your struggles.”

Windom agreed. “You should want to invigorate your soul. That’s the stuff that will help you get through.”

Turning the conversation toward the future, Amir Windom asked B. Simone what she would say, “If you could talk to your 21-year-old self?”

Simone underscored the importance of financial literacy to the crowd of students assembled. “Investments. I am just understanding the work of investments. Build your credit and put money aside for investments.”

Dr. Leslie Clement, a lead organizer of the Lyceum series and Director of the Johnson C. Smith University Honors Program, brought a cadre of honors students to the event. B. Simone left those students and all the students seated in the historic Biddle Hall one final nugget.

“When you are on your journey, you don’t have to know A-Z,” Simone shared. In other words, take the first step, and the rest will follow.

MORE >>>