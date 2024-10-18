Charlotte Partners With KEEN For Innovation

UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering is a member of KEEN: The Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network, a national partnership of 65-plus higher education institutions.

KEEN’s mission is to graduate “engineers with an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create personal, economic and societal value through a lifetime of meaningful work.”

“Innovation education and research are key goals on my ‘vision board’ for the college since innovators have a significant impact on our society,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering, who drove the intention to join KEEN. “This KEEN partnership will enable us to achieve this aspect of our vision. It is critical for our students to possess the entrepreneurial and innovative thinking skills necessary for successful engineering careers in industry as well as academia.”

Through the KEEN partnership, Charlotte engineering faculty will draw inspiration from the network’s content modules, hands-on activities and pedagogical innovation. Likewise, faculty will share their own innovative practices with the other partners.

“KEEN’s entrepreneurial mindset shapes a unique approach to problem solving and innovation,” said Meg Harkins, associate professor of practice and KEEN leader. “Niner engineers will combine the entrepreneurial mindset with their engineering skills to drive their education and creativity.”

Read more on the W.S. Lee College of Engineering website at https://engr.charlotte.edu/2024/10/11/w-s-lee-college-of-engineering-joins-kern-entrepreneurial-engineering-network/.

