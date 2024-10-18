Charlotte Dance Presents Robert Green Oct 27

By KYLE GIBILARO

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance is excited to present a new work by guest choreographer Robert Green for the Fall Dance Concert, which will feature talented student performers. A native of Raleigh, Green’s impressive career includes performances with stars like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, and Selena Gomez and choreography for Tove Lo and Charli XCX. An accomplished musician, he is known for his innovative approach, his musicality, and his ability to blend various dance styles.

Green spent two weeks at UNC Charlotte, collaborating with students to craft an original piece for the concert. Assistant Professor of Dance Ashley Tate has served as rehearsal director for Green’s cinematic and emotionally charged Hip-Hop work.

Also on the program:

“Reach,” choreographed by professor E.E. Balcos, is inspired by students’ completions of the statement, “I want to live in a world that…”. It is set to music by Phillip Glass.

“Open Wounds,” is a collaboration between Visiting Assistant Professor Audrey Baran and the performers, exploring the cyclical nature of global, national, and societal war and its lasting repercussions.

“Our Many Gifts,” celebrating the power of song and dance, features choreography by new Assistant Professor Alyah Baker, marking her first work at UNC Charlotte since her recent hire.

Performances are scheduled for October 24, 25, and 26, starting at 7:30 PM, with an additional matinee on October 27 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are priced at $8 for students, $10 for military, veterans, and senior citizens, $12 for alumni and faculty, and $18 for the general public and can be purchased here.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the extraordinary work of our Department of Dance!

