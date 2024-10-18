Charlotte Athletics Partners With Legends

Charlotte 49ers Athletics and Legends today announced a new, multi-year partnership focused on enhancing the 49ers fan experience at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The global premium experiences company will lead sales strategy, execution, and marketing to maximize Charlotte revenue generation through a data-driven sales approach for premium and general seating associated with the Stadium renovation.

The first phase of construction for Jerry Richardson Stadium will include new luxury suites, club seats, loge boxes, and ledge seats, as well as additional general seating for fans. Construction on Phase 1 will begin in 2025. Legends will collaborate with Charlotte to establish its approach to optimizing revenue generation and curating experiences for all fans as part of the new offerings at Jerry Richardson Stadium, including premium product development and pricing, corporate hospitality, premium seating, and ticket sales.

“The expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium is an exciting project and will truly elevate the game day experience for Charlotte Football,” said Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We are thrilled to partner with Legends in order to maximize that experience for our fans.”

“We are excited to work closely with Charlotte to identify new, engaging, and entertaining platforms for 49er fans to connect with their school, alma mater, or favorite team while positioning the University for success and growth in the evolving collegiate athletics landscape,” said Mike Behan, President, Legends College.

Legends is the leader in advising university athletic departments on major transformational facility projects to enhance fan experiences and maximize initial capital and annual revenues. The company has partnered with Kansas University, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Utah, Villanova University, and San Diego State University, amongst others.

