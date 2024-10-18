Central Piedmont Instructor Sean Quarmby Releases Espionage Novel

In Room 23, Central Piedmont’s Criminal Justice Technology Instructor and former U.S. Secret Service agent Sean Quarmby delivers an electrifying espionage novel filled with twists and real-world authenticity. When a Master Engraver goes missing, protagonist John Quinlan is thrust into a covert mission to dismantle a counterfeit conspiracy. But the stakes rise as Quinlan uncovers a terrifying assassination plot against the U.S. president and North Korea’s Supreme Leader. This gripping thriller navigates international intrigue, weaving through the CIA, NSA, and MI-5. Buckle up for an unforgettable ride!

Room 23 is available for preorder purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. It will be released on October 29th. For more information about the author, please visit seanquarmby.com.

