Queens University’s Cross Country Sweeps ASUN Weekly Awards

The Queens men’s & women’s cross country teams swept the ASUN in Weekly Awards with Preston Gantt and Simone Mouras earning Freshmen of the Week honors while Victor Tvistholm Jorgensen and Sarah Watts earned Runners of the Week, the conference announced today.

“Very exciting to see our athletes taking home all four conference awards this week,” Associate Cross Country Head Coach Will Crocker said. “This is a testament to the commitment and dedication everyone has put in this season and it is great to see all the hard work paying off!”

Victor Tvistholm Jorgensen delivered an exceptional runner-up finish at the Royals XC Challenge on October 11, placing second overall in the Men’s 8000m race. His time of 24:01.7 was not only a personal best for the sophomore but also a key factor in him being named the Men’s Runner of the Week in the ASUN. Jorgensen’s race was marked by consistent pacing, as demonstrated by his impressive splits: 7:10.9 through 2.4K, 15:20.6 at 5.1K, and 23:29.2 at 7.8K. His performance helped propel the Royals to a solid fourth-place team finish, accumulating 163 points and outpacing conference competitors like Jacksonville.

Preston Gantt also made a significant impact in the same event. The freshman clocked a career-best time of 25:18.6, earning him the conference’s Male Freshman of the Week award. His efforts also contributed to the Royals’ overall success, helping them secure a solid team finish.

On the women’s side, Sarah Watts put in an outstanding performance in the 5K race, running a personal-best 17:35.20 to secure 13th place overall. She was the highest-placing Royal in the race, helping her team to finish eighth overall with 255 points. Watts’ effort earned her the Female Runner of the Week recognition. Her race was strategically important, as her placement against tough ASUN competition proved crucial for the Royals’ final team standings.

Simone Mouras also showcased her potential, running a career-best 18:33.6 in the women’s 5K. Her performance earned her the Female Freshman of the Week award and played a vital role in the Royals’ team result. Mouras’ time helped the team finish ahead of conference foes like Jacksonville.

