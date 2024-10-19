Charlotte’s Michael Rogers Awarded Highest Honor A State Employee Can Receive

Michael Rogers, general trades manager in maintenance operations, recently received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the category of outstanding state government service. This is the highest honor a state employee can receive for dedicated service to the state of North Carolina and its residents. Learn more by watching this video.

In his day-to-day role, Rogers oversees the building envelope maintenance and building interiors maintenance teams and the access control and locksmith shop in facilities management. The building envelope maintenance team, which oversees the physical, exterior maintenance of campus buildings, along with Rogers and other FM staff, learned how drones could be used to assist monitoring hard-to-reach areas, such as roofs. Rogers got to work to secure drones for his team.

Rogers was recognized for his innovation to bring drones to campus to assist his team’s exterior building inspections. The team uses the drones, which include both a camera and an infrared camera, to inspect building roofs and other high areas for leaks, damage and faults in the infrastructure.

“Using drones has helped save our team a lot of time, and it’s more cost effective for the University,” said Rogers. “One of our employees, James Krupa, became FAA certified to fly drones, and the team’s work has become much more efficient and safer with this technology.”

By using drones, the employees do not need to rent expensive equipment to reach those areas and risk their safety. Instead, they can review the drone footage to get the complete picture while they are safely on the ground.

In his 12 years at the University, Rogers has continually proven his dedication to his work, his team and his love for UNC Charlotte. He is known for his quality workmanship, for having a positive attitude and for always wanting the best for others.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Rogers. “I share this award with my team, because it took all of their hard work and dedication to make this happen.”

Rogers was among seven Governor’s Award for Excellence winners, which included individuals and one team from various state agencies. Recipients were recognized at an awards ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence were created to honor state employees for outstanding achievements; employees can be nominated in one of seven categories: customer service, efficiency and innovation, human relations, outstanding state government service, public service, safety and heroism, and spirit of North Carolina.

MORE >>>