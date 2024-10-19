 “What’s Music Got to Do with It?” Series Launches Oct 25 At Charlotte

Fri, Oct 25, 2024 | 1pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Launching in October, What’s Music Got to Do with It? is a series of live performance programs that bring music into dialogue with other disciplines to explore universal skills. In each episode, UNC Charlotte Professor of Piano Dylan Savage and a guest professor from a non-music discipline will demonstrate how they use a specific universal skill in their creative work, research, and instruction. Each episode in the series will consider a different skill, revealing the benefits that can be gained by observing that skill applied in both disciplines. Live music will be a feature of each program because of its unique ability to illustrate universal skills in significant depth and in an entertaining way.

Pianist Dylan Savage will be joined by UNC Charlotte Associate Professor of Chemistry Markus Etzkorn to discuss and demonstrate the skill of problem-solving from the perspectives of their distinct disciplines. They will then discuss what new ideas they might use having observed each other. Faculty and students are welcome; the event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served in the lobby following the program.

To learn more about the full series of events, check out this link.

