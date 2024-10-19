Charlotte 49ers Racing IC Seeking Contributors For Formula SAE Competition

The 49ers Racing IC is a student collegiate design team where UNC Charlotte students design and manufacture a single-seater formula car to compete against 108 other universities at the Formula SAE competition in Michigan. Contributions will help fund the project and travel to this global competition.

“I want to work in the motorsports industry in the future, and 49ers Racing gives students an opportunity to build the skill sets and connections to help achieve that goal,” said Daniel McKoy.

Every sub-team leader has set their priority to elevate the entire work cycle that competition requires since the group took a reset year in 2020. Their sacrifices have allowed this program to achieve many noteworthy milestones, such as the team’s first top-10 overall finish in 2023 in nearly two decades. A year later, in 2024, the team showed up the strongest it’s ever been and scored 2nd place, beating 106 other institutions—including every other university in the Carolinas. The team now has its sights set on 1st place in the 2025 competition.

