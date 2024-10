The Central Piedmont Community College Student Voices Survey Series kicks off on Mon., Oct. 28, and it’s your chance to help shape the future of Central Piedmont. Your feedback will:

Enhance student services

Guide college strategy

Improve your experience

Plus, by participating, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $100 or $500 Amazon gift card!

Stay tuned—your chance to make an impact is just around the corner.

MORE >>>