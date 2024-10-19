Queens University Charlotte Talent Initiative Graduates Adapt To Corporate Life

While many students have settled into the academic year, graduates of the inaugural Queens University Charlotte Talent Initiative (CTI) cohort have successfully transitioned into full-time positions at Lowe’s, demonstrating their ability to adapt to the rigorous demands of corporate life.

As CTI’s first corporate sponsor, Lowe’s helped launch the cohort-based career pipeline program in 2022 with a $2.5 million donation to the university. CTI’s goal is to develop top talent by providing students with mentorship, internships, and essential career guidance to help create a successful pathway for the program’s graduates with some of Charlotte’s leading businesses. CTI is dedicated to fueling Charlotte’s brightest students and ensuring that they remain to contribute to our city’s continued growth and success.

“It’s astonishing to see the members of our first CTI cohort already in advanced roles,” said David Brown, director of undergraduate opportunity programs. “It speaks volumes about their commitment and truly highlights the impact of our program and our collaborative partnership with Lowe’s.”

Several first-generation 2024 graduates, including Jennifer Colindres Miranda, Grem McIntosh and Evely Reyes, are using the team building, career planning, and negotiation skills they learned in their cohort experience to help them excel in their new roles at Lowe’s.

“My family is incredibly proud of my accomplishments and my new role as a culture, diversity, and inclusion program coordinator at Lowe’s,” said Miranda. “I’ve learned so much and have embraced opportunities for growth and professional development and have decided to continue in a part-time graduate program.”

As a professional coordinator for Lowe’s talent attraction team, McIntosh acts as a liaison between the recruitment marketing and creative teams. “I like to think of myself as the glue that helps bind these two important teams together,” he said. “My work to revamp and maintain our project management software helps ensure our teams have a reliable workflow.”

Reyes, who works as a senior specialist in merchandising support for Lowe’s, utilizes “Coffee Chats” to help her build professional connections. “I enjoy having a chance to connect with leaders across Lowe’s, where I get to learn and ask in-depth questions about their career paths.”

“As a member of the Queens University board and Lowe’s executive leadership team, I’m so proud of the success of this partnership,” said Margi Vagell, Lowe’s executive vice president of supply chain. “These talented graduates are making immediate contributions, and at Lowe’s, we’re committed to fostering a culture where they can continue to thrive and grow their careers.”

This fall, CTI welcomed its newest cohort of transfer students, preparing them for successful careers after graduating in 2026. As the cohort expands, the goal remains the same – to create a pipeline of talented and engaged graduates for Charlotte’s dynamic business community by focusing on mentorship and professional development.

Brown sees the success of CTI’s graduates as a testament to their resilience and determination. “Our students are further proof that anyone can achieve their dreams when provided with the necessary tools and guidance to unlock their full potential.”

