Baltimore Ravens Coach Named Charlotte 49ers Coordinator

Charlotte 49ers first-year head coach Biff Poggi has named Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborn as the 49ers Defensive Coordinator. Osborn’s hire completes the 49ers coaching staff.

“I had the opportunity to work with Ryan last year at the University of Michigan,” Poggi said. “Coach Oz brings NFL and major college football experience. He’s coached at Florida, Michigan, and Mississippi State as well as the Baltimore Ravens. He is incredibly bright, understands the entire defense, and helped build Michigan’s defense as one of the best in the nation and has been continuing to do so with the Baltimore Ravens. Players love playing for Coach Oz.”

