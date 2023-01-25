Belmont Abbey Celebrates New Nursing Programs

Belmont Abbey College celebrates the first semester of its new RN-BSN and Master of Science in Nursing Leadership programs. As these degrees launch, Belmont Abbey College announces an additional layer to its partnership with CaroMont Health. Nine CaroMont Health employees receive full tuition to join the inaugural cohorts, with four participating in the RN-BSN program and five enrolling in the Master of Science in Nursing Leadership (MSN) program. Belmont Abbey, CaroMont Health, and the CaroMont Health Foundation are joining together to cover tuition for these nine students.

These programs, along with the BSN that launched in the fall of 2022, will help local nurses and healthcare professionals achieve the next step in their education and ultimately, their careers. “These nine students will take courses that advance their current capabilities,” said Dr. Carolyn Harmon, Dean of Nursing at Belmont Abbey. “The RN-BSN program aims to advance the knowledge of practicing RNs and improves patient outcomes by expanding each nurses’ current skillset. With the MSN in Leadership, we’re honored to help aspiring nursing leaders develop the knowledge and skills needed to fulfill their calling.”

MORE >>>