Bank of America President Keynote At Queens University Charlotte

Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte, will deliver the keynote address at Queens University of Charlotte’s 164th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.

“I have tremendous respect for Queens University’s leadership and the impact this school has in our community and across the region,” said Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “The university’s mission of serving others and the lessons learned during their time at Queens will continue to benefit these graduating students as they go on to lead purposeful and fulfilling lives.”

MORE >>>