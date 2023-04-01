And The Nominees For UNC Charlotte’s 2023 Staff Employee of the Year Are …

Thirty-one qualified nominations were submitted to the Human Resources Department for the 2023 Staff Employee of the Year. Employees can be recognized in the categories of Devotion to Duty, Innovation, Human Relations, Safety and Heroism, and Community and Public Service.

Human resources will announce the recipients in the award categories in the coming weeks. Nominees and award recipients will be honored at the Staff Employee of the Year “Sweet Success” Reception Thursday, May 4.

