Bank of America Recruiting At Central Piedmont

On campus career recruiting at Central Piedmont Community College launches for fall semester.

CPCC Career Services invites you to come meet employers on campus who want to recruit you. Bank of America kicks things off, with other employers coming soon!

Bank of America recruiting table:

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center first floor, next to the Welcome Center

To research and apply for Bank of America’s open positions, view the event on Handshake. Bank of America is hiring for a variety of positions, because Charlotte is their corporate headquarters.

MORE >>>