Indigenous Voices of the Carolinas At Queens University Charlotte

The Department of Art, Design and Music at Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to present Indigenous Voices of the Carolinas, an art exhibition combining work from The Museum of the Southeast American Indian with photographic work. The free exhibit is now open and will run through Dec. 9 in the Bank of America and Loevner Galleries on the first floor of the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement.

The exhibition features art by and about Indigenous Peoples from the Lumbee, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Catawba, Coharie, and Haliwa-Saponi tribal nations. Photography, basketry, ceramics, and other media give voice to the vibrant tribal nations whose origin stories, histories and lived experiences are a vital part of the Carolina landscape.

MORE >>>