Be Part Of Something Bigger: Support The Charlotte Women’s Flag Football Club

The Women’s Flag Football Club at UNC Charlotte is an inclusive, competitive space where women come to learn, grow, make friends, and absolutely ball out. We’re more than a team – we’re a community built on skill-building, confidence, leadership, and showing up for each other on and off the field.

Whether you’re brand new to flag football or already know your routes and reads, our club is a place to improve your game, find your people, and be part of something bigger. We’re here to elevate women’s visibility in athletics while creating lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and a culture of support and sportsmanship.

Why We’re Fundraising

We’ve been invited to compete in the Arizona Fiesta Bowl Classic at Arizona State University (April 17–19) – and we want to send 15 student-athletes to represent UNC Charlotte.

Traveling across the country isn’t cheap. We’re raising funds primarily to help cover flight costs, along with other essential travel expenses that make tournament play possible. Many of our players balance school, work, and leadership roles, and we don’t want finances to be the reason someone has to sit this opportunity out.

Why It Matters

Flag football is more than just a game – it’s a platform for growth. Through structured training and competition, our members develop teamwork, strategic thinking, resilience, and confidence that carries into every part of their lives.

By supporting the Women’s Flag Football Club, you’re investing in well-rounded student-athletes who give back through outreach, mentorship, and meaningful engagement across the UNC Charlotte community. You’re helping grow women’s sports, amplify visibility, and ensure that future players see themselves represented on the field.

And if you’ve ever been part of a club team, you already know—these are the moments that stick with you long after graduation.

How You Can Help!

Every donation – big or small – helps get us one step closer to the field in Arizona. Your support helps our team compete, lead, and continue building a legacy rooted in inclusion, growth, and grit.

If you can’t donate, sharing our campaign still makes a huge difference. Thank you for believing in women’s sports and helping us chase this opportunity together!

Stay connected and follow our journey on Instagram: @charlotte.womensflag

Thank you to @vsl.by.kai, @picsbypk, and @sierrap.dm for all the Photography and Videography Coverage!!

You can double or triple the impact of your gift if your employer participates in a matching gift program. To see if your employer has a matching gift program, click here. If your company matches, complete your matching gift form and submit it to UNC Charlotte via mail (UNC Charlotte Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223), fax (704-687-7259) or email (mwinslow@charlotte.edu).

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