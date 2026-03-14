The Carmina Burana Experience At Central Piedmont, March 14 and 15
Dale F. Halton Theater
SHOW TIMES
- 14 Mar 2026
- 7pm
- 15 Mar 2026
- 2pm
With a live orchestra and choir, “Carmina Burana” is a breathtaking fusion of dance and circus arts, transforming the iconic 20th-century musical masterpiece into a fully captivating experience. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, over 100 performers will share the stage in a monumental collaboration with themes that resonate deeply and energy that will leave you pulsing.