The Carmina Burana Experience At Central Piedmont, March 14 and 15

Dale F. Halton Theater

SHOW TIMES

14 Mar 2026

7pm

15 Mar 2026

2pm

With a live orchestra and choir, “Carmina Burana” is a breathtaking fusion of dance and circus arts, transforming the iconic 20th-century musical masterpiece into a fully captivating experience. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, over 100 performers will share the stage in a monumental collaboration with themes that resonate deeply and energy that will leave you pulsing.

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