Biometrics Pioneer Dr. Stephanie Schuckers At Charlotte Zoom Feb 25

ZOOM WEBINAR

February 25 / 12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Join in for the next event in the Niner Knowledge series: Who You Are? Opportunities and Challenges for Biometric Recognition.

During this lunchtime webinar, Dr. Stephanie Schuckers will delve into the world of cyber security and show us how biometric recognition plays a daily role in our lives and helps determine the legitimacy of our identity for systems like banking and government benefits. Dr. Schuckers will discuss the challenges and opportunities we face with biometric recognition and research into the security, performance, ethics and fairness of the systems that use such recognition.

Dr. Stephanie Schuckers is the Bank of America Distinguished Professor in Computing & Informatics at UNC Charlotte. She also serves as the Director of the Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR), a National Science Foundation Industry / University Cooperative Research Center. She received her doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Michigan.

Professor Schuckers’ research focuses on processing and interpreting signals which arise from the human body. Her work is funded from various sources, including National Science Foundation, Department of Homeland Security, and private industry, among others. She has started her own business, testified for US Congress, and has over 50 journal publications as well as over 100 other academic publications. She was named IEEE Fellow in 2023, serves as a Board of Directors for the Biometrics Institute, is Associate Editor-in-Chief for IEEE Transactions on Biometrics, Behavior, and Identity Science and is President-Elect for the IEEE Biometrics Council. She has volunteered for numerous organizations including the IEEE Biometrics Council and FIDO Alliance.

Presentation Abstract:

Today’s world relies on online, remote interactions, yet, methods used today to reliably determine identity are based on combinations of password, one-time password, biographic and knowledge-based methods, which have become a primary target for attackers.

Artificial intelligence, including biometric recognition, is a key component of systems which determine the legitimacy of identity to provide access to critical benefits such as opening a bank account, obtaining credit, and receiving government benefits.

Methods may rely on biometric recognition, where some algorithms have been shown to perform poorly for specific demographics, such as African-Americans, women and/or seniors. This talk will give an overview of the area and our research in security, performance, ethics, and fairness addressing challenges related to identity & AI systems.

MORE >>>