Botanical Macro Photography Workshop At UNC Charlotte

Have you ever wanted to be able to take stunning close-up photos? Wish you could get a closer look at some of nature’s miniature flowers and creatures? Join Wendy Wilson, an avid iPhone photographer at McMillan Greenhouse where she will show you how you can photograph the vast world hiding in plain sight.

The workshop will start in the classroom where you will fit your own macro lens on your smartphone (no adhesives or mounting strips or special equipment required!).

After practicing using our lenses in class, we will go on a photography scavenge in the greenhouse where you can get up close with beautiful and curious plants and flowers and discover the huge world of macro for yourself.

MORE …