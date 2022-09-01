Gaston College Basketball Hires Former NBA Scouting Coordinator

Gaston College has hired a new basketball assistant coach.

Jimmy Bradshaw, who most recently worked as an assistant at Eastern Mennonite University, will replace Jamie Rosser as Rhinos’ assistant coach after Rosser was promoted to head coach after last season.

“I’m very excited to bring Jimmy on board with his experiences he will bring a ton of different knowledge to our program,” said Rosser, who was associate head coach to David “Dickey” Nutt last season as the Rhinos went 18-10 in the school’s first team since 1972. “With him having stops at several levels including the NBA I think Jimmy will be able to help educate our students on precise film work, skill development and attention to details. We’re fortunate to have Coach Bradshaw be a part of our program.”

