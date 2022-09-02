Charlotte 49ers Baseball Announces Staff Changes

Charlotte 49ers baseball head coach Robert Woodard has announced multiple changes to the coaching staff heading into the 2022-23 school year.



Austin Meine has departed the Charlotte 49ers coaching staff to join the Baltimore Orioles organization as a minor league pitching coach and analyst. Meine spent the last two seasons as CLT’s pitching coach and helped the Niners post the two highest single-season strikeout totals in program history.

Woodard will take over pitching coach duties in addition to his head coaching responsibilities for the 2022-23 season.

Phil Cebuhar has been promoted to Charlotte’s full-time hitting coach and assistant recruiting coordinator. The promotion comes after Cebuhar helped the Niners have one of their best offensive seasons in program history.

Michael Oh will begin his coaching career in the same place his collegiate playing career concluded, joining the Niners’ staff as the new pitching coordinator. Oh pitched for the Green and White as a graduate transfer during the 2022 season, making 18 appearances with one start.

