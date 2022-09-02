Johnson C. Smith University Surpasses $80 Million Fundraising Goal 

The Gambrell family continued its long history of support by announcing a $1.8 million gift to Johnson C. Smith University during an event on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The event also celebrated an announcement from the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. Johnson C. Smith University’s workstream has surpassed its $80 million fundraising goal thanks to the Gambrell Foundation gift. It is the first of four workstreams to meet and surpass its fundraising goal.

